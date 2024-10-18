Netflix will be producing a new behind-the-scenes docuseries on WWE.

During the University of Southern California’s Next Level Sports Conference on Thursday, WWE President Nick Khan confirmed that a new docuseries will be part of the two companies’ partnership. As many of you know by now, WWE RAW will be debuting on the streaming platform in January of 2025.

The “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, which was released in September of this year, is currently listed in the top 20 most viewed shows on Netflix for this week. As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, WWE had no direct involvement in the creation of that series.

As of this writing, there is no word on how much involvement the company will have in this new docuseries.