What was supposed to be a smooth night for WWE fans tuning into Monday Night Raw quickly turned into a frustrating streaming experience for many.

Viewers watching Raw on Netflix ran into a wave of technical issues across multiple platforms, with complaints quickly gaining traction on social media. The situation became widespread enough that a trending sidebar note on X caught attention, reading: “Netflix removes rewind and restart features for live WWE Raw stream.”

Needless to say, fans weren’t happy.

“Now WWE and Netflix have removed the ability to start RAW from the beginning while it’s live,” wrote Joe Negron of the Smart Fan Wrestling Podcast. “There’s no progress bar, no option to start over, all options gone. On the computer, iPhone, and iPad so far. If nobody has answers, it’s CANCELLIN’ TIME!”

The frustration didn’t stop there, as more viewers chimed in throughout the night reporting similar issues. Even Bryan Alvarez noted that he experienced problems while trying to watch the show, further amplifying concerns that something bigger might be going on.

Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like this is a permanent change.

“I am told there is a glitch on Netflix that they’re aware of and working to fix,” Alvarez reported.

And just as quickly as panic began to spread, there were early signs of resolution.

One user replied that his issues had already been fixed, writing: “Yeah mine is fixed now I can rewind or go forward like normal.”

A rough night for streaming, but possibly just a temporary hiccup.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Yeah mine is fixed now I can rewind or go forward like normal — Chris (@chrisw2800) March 24, 2026