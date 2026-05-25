Netflix Vice President of Sports Gabe Spitzer as Spitzer guest appeared on The Main Event with Andrew Marchand for an in-depth discussion.

During the sit-down (see video below), Spitzer spoke about WWE performing above Netflix’s expectations, how WWE Clash in Italy came about, WWE on Netflix launching in Japan later in 2026 and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On WWE performing above Netflix’s expectations: “It’s been great. It’s been above our expectations and I think, like I said, we know that audience is there in the U.S. and I think the win for both us and WWE would be continuing to grow that around the world.”

On how WWE Clash in Italy came about: “When we sit down with them at the beginning of this year, whether it’s Nick Khan or Paul Levesque, their Chief Content Officer, it’s what are places that we can go around the world that’s gonna help grow WWE but also be beneficial to Netflix and this year, we knew, in Italy, we were launching in April and later this month in May, they’re gonna do one of their big PLEs, Premium Live Events in Turin so, it’s a way to push people to watch on Netflix but it’s a way to grow their business as well.”

On WWE on Netflix launching in Japan in 2026: “We see it differently because it is truly that sports entertainment. It is a soap opera that has ebbs and flows throughout an entire year and when we started to talk to WWE, obviously, they have this incredibly loyal, passionate audience that will come for Raw which we have in the U.S. week in and week out but, I think they saw, in us, a platform that could help them grow around the world and they’ve been incredible partners in that sense. We have all WWE content outside of the U.S. so that’s WrestleMania, it’s Raw, it’s SmackDown, and we’ve just launched in Italy, in Germany. We’re launching in Japan later this year…”