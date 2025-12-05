A major shake-up may be on the horizon in the media world—one that could have ripple effects across pro wrestling.

Multiple outlets, including Deadline and The Wrap, are reporting that Netflix has officially won the bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and is set to enter exclusive negotiations to hammer out a final agreement.

This comes as something of a surprise, as Netflix wasn’t originally viewed as a serious candidate when WBD emerged as an acquisition target back in September, with Paramount widely considered the frontrunner at that time.

Netflix had even signaled that it wasn’t interested in major M&A moves earlier this year.

But that changed in late October.

Three suitors, one massive media asset

WBD drew interest from Paramount, Netflix, and Comcast, each with different goals.

Paramount wanted to buy the entire company outright, while Netflix and Comcast were targeting only the studio and streaming wing and not the networks.

WBD had already announced over the summer that it intended to split the company, which opened the door for these separate approaches.

Paramount reportedly made several attempts to strike a deal, but all were rejected before WBD opened the bidding fully in November.

A tense final 24 hours

The situation became more heated as the deadline approached.

In the final day of negotiations, Paramount sent a pointed letter to WBD, accusing the process of being “unfair” and overly favorable to Netflix. The company argued that its own proposal would face a much smoother regulatory road than bids from either Netflix or Comcast.

Despite the pushback, WBD held firm.

Sources say Netflix ultimately offered around $28 per share, mostly in cash—a number that appears to have secured its advantage heading into exclusive talks.

What this could mean for AEW

This development has drawn the attention of the wrestling world for obvious reasons.

Netflix is now the major media partner for WWE, while WBD is the longtime broadcast home of AEW.

If Netflix acquires WBD’s studio and streaming division—including HBO Max and Warner Bros. Studios—some are wondering what that could mean for AEW’s future visibility, distribution, and long-term stability.

Current reporting suggests Netflix would not acquire WBD’s networks, meaning TNT and TBS would remain separate.

AEW’s present multi-year agreement with WBD includes simulcasts on both TNT/TBS and HBO Max, with pay-per-views offered at a discount through HBO Max. None of that changes today, but the situation is worth monitoring.

Meanwhile, Paramount has its own major combat sports partnership with TKO, with UFC programming arriving on Paramount+ next year.

A deal far from guaranteed

Even with exclusive talks beginning, nothing is final.

Regulatory scrutiny could be significant, and Paramount still has an option to complicate the process by taking its bid directly to WBD shareholders. It remains unclear whether that strategy is being seriously considered—or whether Paramount would be willing or able to match Netflix’s offer.

CNN noted that Paramount’s prior bid was $27 per share, but that price covered the entire company rather than just the studio and streaming assets.

If Netflix closes the deal, industry insiders believe the move could reshape the entertainment landscape in major ways—some beneficial, others far more disruptive.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding this story continue to surface.

