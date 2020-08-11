 Nevaeh Hypes No DQ Matchup On Tonight's IMPACT On AXS, Talks Knockouts Tag Titles Possibly Returning

IMPACT star Nevaeh spoke with Sportskeeda to hype her No DQ tag matchup on this evening’s episode of Impact on AXS. Nevaeh will be teaming with Havok to battle Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says her and Havok will no longer play by the rules tonight:

I mean, anyone who’s watched IMPACT knows that Tasha and Kiera like to run their mouths, and they’ve poked the bear enough times. Now they’re trying to step on our turf. We put up with it. We played by the rules. Now we get to break the rules too!

On the possibility of the Knockouts tag titles returning to the promotion:

While I love fighting, I definitely love fighting for Tag Titles a lot more too, so I have all of my fingers, all of my toes, all of Havok’s fingers and toes crossed to hope that IMPACT does get to reintroduce the Knockouts Tag Titles again.

