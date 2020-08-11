Nevaeh Hypes No DQ Matchup On Tonight’s IMPACT On AXS, Talks Knockouts Tag Titles Possibly Returning

IMPACT star Nevaeh spoke with Sportskeeda to hype her No DQ tag matchup on this evening’s episode of Impact on AXS. Nevaeh will be teaming with Havok to battle Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says her and Havok will no longer play by the rules tonight:

I mean, anyone who’s watched IMPACT knows that Tasha and Kiera like to run their mouths, and they’ve poked the bear enough times. Now they’re trying to step on our turf. We put up with it. We played by the rules. Now we get to break the rules too!

On the possibility of the Knockouts tag titles returning to the promotion: