Never-Before-Seen Matches on WWE NXT UK, Bayley Accuses Mandy Rose of Taking Her Look

– The latest “Hidden Gems” edition of WWE NXT UK is now available for viewing on the WWE Network. The episode features several never-before-seen matches – then-NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. then-NXT UK Tag Team Champion Zack Gibson at Download 2019, Alexander Wolfe vs. Pete Dunne from July 2019 at the Plymouth tapings, and Xia Brookside vs. Nina Samuels from March 2020 at the Coventry tapings.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley took to Twitter today to accuse Mandy Rose of stealing her hairstyle. Bayley changed her look in October 2019 when she turned heel, and Rose debuted her new look this past Friday on SmackDown due to Sonya Deville cutting her hair the week before.

As seen below, Bayley posted a video from the gym today and commented on Rose taking her look. She then joked about stealing Otis from Mandy, while the Money In the Bank briefcase holder shook his head no. Rose responded with a tweet and told Bayley to keep her hands off her man. You can see their full exchange below:

GET YOUR HANDS OFF MY MAN!!! 😡😡🤬🤬 https://t.co/1c80phsPuJ — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 13, 2020

