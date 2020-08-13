Never-Before-Seen Matches on WWE NXT UK, Bayley Accuses Mandy Rose of Taking Her Look

– The latest “Hidden Gems” edition of WWE NXT UK is now available for viewing on the WWE Network. The episode features several never-before-seen matches – then-NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. then-NXT UK Tag Team Champion Zack Gibson at Download 2019, Alexander Wolfe vs. Pete Dunne from July 2019 at the Plymouth tapings, and Xia Brookside vs. Nina Samuels from March 2020 at the Coventry tapings.
– WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley took to Twitter today to accuse Mandy Rose of stealing her hairstyle. Bayley changed her look in October 2019 when she turned heel, and Rose debuted her new look this past Friday on SmackDown due to Sonya Deville cutting her hair the week before.
As seen below, Bayley posted a video from the gym today and commented on Rose taking her look. She then joked about stealing Otis from Mandy, while the Money In the Bank briefcase holder shook his head no. Rose responded with a tweet and told Bayley to keep her hands off her man. You can see their full exchange below:
GET YOUR HANDS OFF MY MAN!!! 😡😡🤬🤬 https://t.co/1c80phsPuJ
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 13, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman