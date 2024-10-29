– WWE will premiere a special video with never-before-seen footage of The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins from WrestleMania XL later this week. The video will drop on the company’s YouTube channel on Friday. Featured below is a sneak peek that aired during the October 28 episode of WWE Raw.

– WWE posted the following on their official X account on Monday evening, showing off Jalen Brunson making the announcement that the company is returning to Madison Square Garden for their annual year-end December 26 show, with tickets for the event going on-sale starting this Friday.