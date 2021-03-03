Ace Austin has become the new number one contender for the Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship.

It happened on Tuesday’s episode of Impact on AXS TV as Austin defeated Chris Bey and Black Taurus in a triple threat match. Austin hit The Fold on Bey for the victory after interference from Madman Fulton

As it stands now, there’s no word yet on when the match will take place, but TJP is the reigning X-Division Champion.