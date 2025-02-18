AJ Styles picked up his first win since the April 19, 2024 edition of WWE SmackDown on this week’s edition of RAW on Netflix.

During this week’s episode of RAW, “The Phenomenal One” defeated Dominik Mysterio via pinfall after hitting a Styles Clash. This marked Styles’ first match since October 4, 2024.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

MY BELOVED STYLES CLASH BACK ON MY TV #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Fgr63f1RvG — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) February 18, 2025

Bron Breakker just SPEARED Dominik Mysterio and the dogs are BARKING tonight! 💥💥💥#RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/2yOaGSX7zx — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2025

Dakota Kai is your new number one contender for Lyra Valkyria’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Kai defeated Ivy Nile via pinfall after hitting her with a G2K.

As of this writing, there’s no word on when the Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria match will be taking place.

Dakota Kai is N1C for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yYsFUOY3kJ — Chase Nurk (@MrNurk) February 18, 2025

The official Twitter account of Dark Side of the Ring sent out a tweet today to send condolences over the passing of Jim Cornette’s dog. You can check out their tweet below:

“Sending our deepest condolences to @TheJimCornette and @StaceyCornette.

Harley Quinn (@Quinnarooni) was an incredible dog and spending time with her made for some of our favorite moments on the road.

Long live the princess 🙏”

On behalf of everyone here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, we send our sincere condolences to Jim Cornette and his family.

Sending our deepest condolences to @TheJimCornette and @StaceyCornette. Harley Quinn (@Quinnarooni) was an incredible dog and spending time with her made for some of our favorite moments on the road. Long live the princess 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NMbw0emf3v — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) February 17, 2025

And finally, Laura and Brittany from season six of Love is Blind were in attendance at Monday’s WWE RAW TV tapings in Charlotte, NC.

The two women were shown on camera.