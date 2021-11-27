Sami Zayn is your new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown on FOX was headlined by a Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Reigns. The match was won by Zayn, who was knocked through the middle rope earlier in the match. The finish saw Jeff Hardy eliminate Happy Baron Corbin to get the apparent win, but then Zayn re-entered the ring and tossed Hardy for the victory.
The 18-man Battle Royal also featured Erik, Ivar, Angel, Humberto, MACE, Mansoor, Cesaro, Ricochet, Drew Gulak, Rick Boogs, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Madcap Moss, Ridge Holland, and Sheamus.
There’s no word on when Zayn vs. Reigns for the strap will take place, but we will keep you updated.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from this week’s SmackDown main event:
Who will earn the right to challenge @WWERomanReigns?
The #BlackFriday Invitational #BattleRoyal is NEXT on #SmackDown!
📺 @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/qBJ7Csrs5G
— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
LOOK OUT!@DMcIntyreWWE is NOT happy about not being included in the #BlackFriday #BattleRoyal! pic.twitter.com/PNpHMpfwkd
— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
"Byeeeee." – @SamiZayn to @DrewGulak #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AtkcqJfsAG
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 27, 2021
Who brings a SWORD to a #BattleRoyal?!@DMcIntyreWWE, that's who!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/boufwRhLQQ
— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
Who will it be?#SmackDown #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/ESkxJlE55B
— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
SICK PRANK, MADCAP!#SmackDown @BaronCorbinWWE @riddickMoss pic.twitter.com/j3PX4y3ie5
— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
"You got me!" 🤣#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ignQVITlHZ
— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1464425940210044930
#LosLotharios are outta here!#SmackDown #VikingRaiders @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE pic.twitter.com/g6r0Q4IPNm
— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
#MadcapMoss looked to outsmart #HappyCorbin in the Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal on #SmackDown, but the winner of the 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial #BattleRoyal was ready for any trickery!@BaronCorbinWWE@riddickMoss pic.twitter.com/hz183lI2hT
— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
Can @JEFFHARDYBRAND earn himself an opportunity against @WWERomanReigns for the #UniversalTitle?!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yTNml6l2wN
— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
WAIT A MINUTE!!!@SamiZayn was still in the match!!! @SamiZayn has earned a shot at @WWERomanReigns' #UniversalTitle #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/z2viENHMXi
— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021
SAMI ZAYN. WINS.
REPEAT. @SAMIZAYN WINS! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/BqQPCrfHhK
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 27, 2021
Here lies @KingRicochet. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/epgCihqnDF
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 27, 2021
https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1464425940210044930
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.