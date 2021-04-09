Next Thursday’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature a battle of former tag team partners as Amir Jordan faces Kenny Williams.

Nathan Frazer (fka Ben Carter) vs. Saxon Huxley has also been announced for next week, plus Gallus appearing as guests on the Supernova Sessions show with Noam Dar.

On a related note, the special NXT UK Prelude episode on Thursday saw Tyler Bate defeat Noam Dar to become the new #1 contender to the NXT UK Heritage Cup Title. There’s no word yet on when Bate will get to challenge A-Kid for the title, but we will keep you updated.

Below are highlights from Prelude, which also featured NXT UK Champion WALTER retaining over Rampage Brown in the main event, plus tag team action with Meiko Satomura and Emilia McKenzie defeating NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee and Isla Dawn, featuring an appearance by Aoife Valkyrie.

