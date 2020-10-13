Lana is the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

Tonight’s WWE Draft edition of RAW saw Lana win a Dual Brand Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender. The other participants in the match were WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Bianca Belair, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Tamina Snuka, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross.

Lana left the ring earlier in the match to attack Jax at ringside, to get payback for Jax putting her through tables on recent RAW episodes. Jax countered the attack and put Lana through an announce table for the fourth time in recent weeks. Lana was never eliminated, but later appeared after it looked like Natalya had eliminated Evans to win. Lana came from behind and eliminated Natalya, to be declared the new #1 contender. Natalya had walked out on her tag team with Lana earlier in the night after they lost to Rose and Brooke.

Lana vs. Asuka has been announced for next week’s RAW episode, which will be the season premiere episode on the USA Network.

WWE has also announced Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee for next Monday’s RAW season premiere episode.

In more news for next week’s RAW season premiere, Elias has announced that he will give a special concert, which will be memorable for Jeff Hardy. As noted earlier at this link, Elias returned to WWE TV on tonight’s RAW episode and was drafted to the red brand. The SmackDown feud with Hardy will continue now that both Superstars are on RAW.

Below is the current listing for next week’s RAW season premiere, along with a few shots from tonight’s Battle Royal main event:

* Asuka defends the RAW Women’s Title against Lana

* Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee

* Elias puts on a concert for the fans and Jeff Hardy

Lana wins, but nevermind that, here comes Mongo* *Drew and Randy#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GikiXLjerQ — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) October 13, 2020

