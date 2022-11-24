Ricky Starks is your new #1 contender to the AEW World Title.

Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite saw Starks defeat Ethan Page in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Starks is now the #1 contender to AEW World Champion MJF.

Starks vs. MJF for the title is set to take place on December 14 during the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

The World Title Eliminator Tournament saw Page defeat Eddie Kingston in the first round, while Starks defeated Lance Archer, Bandido defeated Rush, and Brian Cage defeated Dante Martin. Page then defeated Bandido in the semi-finals, while Starks defeated Cage. Page then defeated Starks tonight to earn the AEW World Title shot from MJF.

Below are several shots of tonight’s tournament finals from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL:

#Absolute @starkmanjones perseveres through injury to face Ethan Page in the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Final tonight on #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IkU63D1yuP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

.@starkmanjones takes down @OfficialEgo with a huge spear, but at what cost!?#AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xbQNiYZTnq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

.@OfficialEGO seems pleased with his efforts so far 😁#AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/zesg4L3HZt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

A tough landing for @starkmanjones! But @RefStephonSmith has had enough of @StokelyHathway and ejects him from ringside!#AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/OSnfHhRxqo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

The strength and power of @OfficialEGO on display tonight at #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/C9QrvsFqrX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

And @starkmanjones wins the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament to earn himself an #AEW World Championship shot against @The_MJF at #WinterIsComing LIVE on December 14!#AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/MYq02M0FaK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

