Alexa Bliss has earned a title shot.

Tonight’s WWE RAW opened up with Alexa Bliss defeating Bayley to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, who watched the match from ringside.

Becky Lynch appeared before the match and attacked WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, then chased them away with a steel chair. After the match, Belair entered the ring and raised the title in the air, then offered a handshake to Bliss. Bliss wanted to hug instead, and they embraced as Bray Wyatt’s logo flashed on the big screen. Bliss suddenly put Belair into position for Sister Abigail, but stopped as she snapped out of it. Bliss then apologized to Belair as she rushed out of the ring.

WWE has not announced when Bliss vs. Belair will take place.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s RAW opener at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI:

