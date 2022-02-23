RAW Superstar Dolph Ziggler is the new #1 contender to WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 main event saw Ziggler defeat Tommaso Ciampa to earn a future title shot from Breakker. The finish saw Robert Roode, dressed as a ringside camera man, attack Ciampa with a camera, which allowed Ziggler to get the win.

There’s no word on when Ziggler vs. Breakker for the NXT Title will take place, but Breakker cut a promo earlier in the show and indicated that he will be defending against the new #1 contender at NXT Stand & Deliver. This was the first TV mention of Stand & Deliver, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, just a few hours before Night One of WrestleMania 38 begins.

There’s been speculation on WWE changing the match to a Triple Threat with Breakker defending against Ziggler and Ciampa, but nothing has been announced as of this writing.

After The Dirty Dawgs double teamed Ciampa following tonight’s main event, Breakker rushed the ring to make the save. The brawl continued and Breakker issued a challenge for next Tuesday night. The main event for next week will feature The Dirty Dawgs vs. Breakker and Ciampa in tag team action.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several related shots from tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode:

The NXT Universe is on their feet for the champ! #WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/YlzjVJDga7 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 23, 2022

.@bronbreakkerwwe is here to even the odds for @NXTCiampa, but they don't want to wait until next week for a piece of @HEELZiggler & @RealRobertRoode! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/mRx79JwoWW — WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2022

