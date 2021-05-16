Impact Wrestling has decided the next challengers for the Tag Team Championships.

TJP and Petey Williams vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. XXXL vs. Rohit Raju and Shera was booked at Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege special on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

Austin and Fulton ended up winning the match. As a result, they have become the new #1 contenders for the titles. There’s no word yet on when they’ll challenge the Impact Tag Team Champions FinJuice.