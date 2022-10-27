Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are the new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Norfolk, VA saw Swerve In Our Glory defeat AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR in a non-title match to become the new #1 contenders to The Acclaimed, who were scouting the match along with Billy Gunn. FTR had stated before the match that tonight would kick off the final chapter of their legacy as they looked to add another set of gold to their current reigns.

The finish to tonight’s match saw Strickland hit a low blow on Dax Harwood, allowing Lee to hit the Jackhammer for the pin to win, while The Gunn Club held Cash Wheeler back. The Gunn Club attacked FTR after the match, but The Acclaimed made the save.

Lee and Strickland dropped the titles to The Acclaimed back on September 21 at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. They have not had their rematch yet.

There’s no word yet on when Lee and Strickland vs. The Acclaimed will take place, but it may go down at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, November 19.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s match in Norfolk:

#SwerveInOurGlory just inches from victory with that powerbomb! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/SZ51g6q2tw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022

#SwerveInOurGlory are now the No. 1 contenders for the #AEW World Tag Team Championship, after that incredible match, while #TheGunns waste no time in taking it to #FTR!@swerveconfident @RealKeithLee It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/wVgJbw7uu2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022

