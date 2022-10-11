New #1 contenders to WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will be crowned on tonight’s show.

WWE has announced a Triple Threat to determine who will challenge Pretty Deadly next. The match will feature Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, and Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid of The Dyad. Joe Gacy is advertised to be in the corner of The Dyad.

Pretty Deadly will likely defend against the winners at NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 22. Last week’s show saw Elton Prince and Kit Wilson retain over The Brawling Brutes, following interference by Imperium. They were confronted by Briggs and Jensen, plus Enofe and Blade, after the match.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s NXT show:

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal in the non-title opener

* Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne

* Wes Lee vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* Best of 3 Finale to determine final entrant in NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. The Dyad to determine the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

