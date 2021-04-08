Killian Dain and Drake Maverick are the new #1 contenders to new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions MSK.

Tonight’s NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two Kickoff pre-show saw Dain and Maverick defeat Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango to become the new #1 contenders, earning a future title shot.

There’s no word yet on when Dain and Maverick vs. MSK will take place, but we will keep you updated. Wes Lee and Nash Carter of MSK just won the vacant titles at Takeover Night One by winning a Triple Threat over The Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma.

Stay tuned for more from Takeover. Below are several shots of tonight’s Kickoff match from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL:

