Natalya and Tamina Snuka are your new #1 contender’s to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.
The Tag Team Turmoil match at tonight’s WrestleMania 37 Night One event saw Natalya and Snuka get the win to earn the title shot. They last pinned The Riott Squad to get the victory. The other teams were Carmella and Billie Kay, Lana and Naomi, and Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.
Natalya and Snuka vs. Jax and Baszler for the titles is now official for Night Two of WrestleMania 37.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s Tag Team Turmoil match at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, along with the updated card for Night Two:
The @WWEUniverse is FEELIN' THE GLOW!#WrestleMania #TagTeamTurmoil @NaomiWWE @LanaWWE
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 11, 2021
.@CarmellaWWE & @BillieKayWWE are moving on in this high-stakes #TagTeamTurmoil Match!#WrestleMania
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
WATCH HER.#WrestleMania #TagTeamTurmoil @YaOnlyLivvOnce
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
⛵️ BUSINESS.#WrestleMania #TagTeamTurmoil @NatbyNature
▶️ https://t.co/4s81ZgavHC pic.twitter.com/D1UsVO1ELU
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 11, 2021
.@NatbyNature & @TaminaSnuka will challenge @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles tomorrow night during Night 2 of #WrestleMania 37! #TagTeamTurmoil
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
#TagTeamTurmoil comes down to @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @RubyRiottWWE vs. @NatbyNature & @TaminaSnuka for a HUGE opportunity tomorrow night on #WrestleMania Night 2!
Stream @WrestleMania on @PeacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/Wp5S57WLnr pic.twitter.com/nYTjZabMDb
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
They'll see @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler tomorrow night for the WWE #WomensTagTitles.#WrestleMania @NatbyNature @TaminaSnuka
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
Tamina et Natalya repartent avec la victoire, après un match fade et plus que passable … Elle affronteront demain les championnes par équipe féminines lors de la nuit 2 de #WrestleMania
— SO CATCH by Hal (@SoCatchHal) April 11, 2021
¡VAN POR EL ORO EL DOMINGO!
Tamina y Natalya son las vencedora en la lucha de dúos por una oportunidad para enfrentar a Nia Jax y Shayna Bazler por los compenonatos femenil es de parejas.
— Los Soccer Adictos Mx (@AdictosMx) April 11, 2021
NIGHT TWO – SUNDAY, APRIL 11:
America The Beautiful Performance: Ashland Craft
Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title
Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)
Ash Costello will perform “Brutality” for Ripley’s entrance.
Nigerian Drum Match (Anything Goes, No Rules or Limits) for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)
Wale will perform “Feel The Power” for Big E’s entrance.
WWE United States Title Match
Sheamus vs. Riddle (c)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)
Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Logan Paul will be Sami’s guest.
