Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are the new #1 contenders to the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles.

Tonight’s NXT episode saw Blade and Enofe win a Triple Threat over The Dyad and Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs to become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, who watched the match from the platform above the crowd.

Cameron Grimes, who attacked The Schism during the match to prevent a cheap win by The Dyad, took to Twitter to congratulate Enofe and Blade.

“Few months ago I told @Edris_Enofe and @MalikBladeWWE to take advantage of opportunities and tonight they did just that! Congratulations guys now go win!,” Grimes wrote.

Blade responded, “Thanks @CGrimesWWE YOU HEARD THE MAN LETS GO WIN @Edris_Enofe!!”

There’s no word yet on when Elton Prince and Kit Wilson will defend their titles against Enofe and Blade, but the match may take place at NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 22.

Below is footage from tonight’s Triple Threat, along with the aforementioned tweets:

