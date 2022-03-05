Jeremy Padawer from Jazwares announced on his Twitter today that Ringside Collectibles has released a new action figure of the late Brodie Lee, and his son, Negative 1 from the AEW stable, The Dark Order. Padawer writes:

For Amanda. For Brodie Lee. For wrestling fans. For -1 to derive inspiration, and to remember his remarkable father. -1 one day you will be an adult too. Be a great (one).

Lee’s widow and current AEW Community Outreach Ambassador Amanda Huber would respond to the news of the figures being released, giving a huge heartfelt thank you to Padawer and everyone else who made Negative One’s dream come true. She writes:

Words can’t express how much this moment has meant to my family. Thank you @Jazwares & @RingsideC & @AEW for making this kid’s dream come true.

— Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) March 5, 2022