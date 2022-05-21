AEW has announced a big six-man match for Double Or Nothing, and the stipulation for the previously announced ten-man match.

Double Or Nothing will feature Trios action with The House of Black’s Brody King, Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black taking on Death Triangle’s PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta Oscura.

This week’s AEW Rampage opened with The House of Black defeating Evil Uno, 10 and Fuego Del Sol in six-man action. After the match, Death Triangle came to the stage and revealed a House of Black tombstone with the Double Or Nothing logo on it. AEW then confirmed the Trios match for the pay-per-view.

On a related note, AEW has announced that The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker) vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston will be an Anarchy In The Arena match. This stipulation will essentially make the match one big Street Fight around the T-Mobile Arena.

The 2022 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, May 29 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The announced start time is 7:30pm ET or 4:30pm local time, which is likely when The Buy-In will begin.

Below is the updated card for Double Or Nothing, along with related clips from Rampage:

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly or ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Toni Storm or Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

Trios Match

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

