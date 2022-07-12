Chris Jericho has been announced for Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

As noted, Night 2 of Fyter Fest will feature Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Death Match, with The Jericho Appreciation Society hanging above the ring in a Shark Cage.

AEW has announced that Jericho will be on tomorrow’s Fyter Fest Night 1 to address last week’s promo by Eddie Kingston, and the Barbed Wire Death Match that will air next Wednesday. Jericho was off Dynamite last week as he was in the UK for an Inside The Ropes one-man show tour.

Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night 1 episode will air live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Below are the updated line-ups for the Fyter Fest 2022 Dynamite episodes:

DYNAMITE FYTER FEST NIGHT 1: JULY 13 FROM ENMARKET ARENA IN SAVANNAH, GA

* Anna Jay vs. Serena Deeb

* Luchasaurus will be in action, we will hear from Christian Cage

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend in a Triple Or Nothing match against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

* Highlights from AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC’s first title defense, against Shota Umino at last Sunday’s RevPro event in England, will air

* AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Orange Cassidy

* Chris Jericho will address Eddie Kingston and their upcoming Barbed Wire Death Match

DYNAMITE FYTER FEST NIGHT 2: JULY 20 FROM GAS SOUTH ARENA IN DULUTH, GA

* Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Death Match with The Jericho Appreciation Society hanging above the ring in a Shark Cage

