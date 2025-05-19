The latest episode of AEW’s All Elite Arcade features a playthrough of DOOM: The Dark Ages. You can check that out below:

“This week on Arcade, Chugs breaks down all the coolest games he got his hands on at PAX East, and the boys also rip and tear through their latest playthroughs of DOOM: The Dark Ages.

In gaming news, Giant Bomb is back and fully independent, Sony has sold as many PS5s as they did PS4s, and Capcom just logged its eighth year in a row of record profits. Plus, the Return to Silent Hill movie looks like a love letter to Silent Hill 2 fans, while Hideo Kojima is apparently leaving a USB of game ideas for his team to use when he’s gone… Classic Kojima.”

The official YouTube account of Ring of Honor has released its latest “ROH Honorwave” Vaporwave Beats Video. You can check that out below:

AEW wrestler Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter today to announce that he’s celebrating 17 years of sobriety. He wrote,

“Huge day for me! Thank you God for saving me from drugs and alcohol. Happy 17th birthday to me!”

We send our congratulations to Rhodes on achieving the milestone.

You can check out Maven’s latest vlog below:

And finally, AEW President Tony Khan has announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will join forces with The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) to face Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Swerve Strickland on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

This showdown serves as a preview of the upcoming Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, where Moxley and Swerve will lead opposing teams.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart (Toni Storm on commentary)

* Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) vs. Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Swerve Strickland

* MJF signs contract to join Hurt Syndicate (MVP, Bobby Lashley, & Shelton Benjamin)

* Will Ospreay and Hangman Page face-to-face.

* Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Mone face-to-face.