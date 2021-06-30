Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans has been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

This match comes after Jungle Boy failed to capture the AEW World Title from Kenny Omega on Saturday’s Dynamite. Jungle Boy vs. Evans was announced on AEW Dark tonight, and will be a rematch from the third Elevation episode in Match, which Jungle Boy won.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated card:

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary

* Jungle Boy vs. Jack Evans

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. Kingston and Penta will earn a future title shot if they win

* Rebel and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero

* TNT Champion Miro defends against Brian Pillman Jr.

* MJF vs. Sammy Guevara in the main event

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.