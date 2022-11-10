Two matches have been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage, which are being taped later tonight from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA.

Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta has been added to the line-up for tonight’s Dynamite, while Friday’s Rampage will see AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defend against Lee Johnson.

The matches were made during a pre-Dynamite interview that Lexy Nair conducted with Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, The Factory, Danhausen and The Best Friends.

You can see the full backstage segment below, along with the updated Dynamite line-up. You can click here for our live Dynamite coverage and Viewing Party.

* Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta

* Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

* Tony Schiavone hosts face-to-face meeting between Saraya and Britt Baker

* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a 2 of 3 Falls match

* Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in a first-round match in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear

* Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn team team with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland to face AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

* MJF will speak

