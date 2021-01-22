Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Varsity Blondes has been announced for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode.

This week’s show saw Jericho and MJF win the Inner Circle Tag Team Challenge over Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara, and Santana and Ortiz. They also defeated Top Flight back in December.

Below is the current line-up for next week’s AEW Dynamite show:

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Varsity Blondes

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Shanna

* Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

* Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. The Dark Order

* Cody Rhodes will respond to recent comments from NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal

