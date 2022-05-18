A new tag team match has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TBS.

AEW just announced that Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will look to add more momentum to their run in the tag team division tonight as they face The WorkHorsemen – JD Drake and Anthony Henry.

Lee and Strickland first teamed up on the April 13 edition of Dynamite, losing to Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks. They then defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto on AEW Dark in late April, defeated Comoroto and QT Marshall earlier this month on Elevation, and defeated Chaos Project on Dark this past week.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Fertitta Center in Houston, TX and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated card:

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry

* Wardlow must take 10 lashes from MJF as he tries to earn the Double Or Nothing match against MJF

* Chris Jericho and William Regal face-to-face confrontation with The Jericho Appreciation Society and The Blackpool Combat Club in attendance

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a non-title match with CM Punk on commentary

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Opening Round: Britt Baker vs. The Joker mystery entrant

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Opening Round: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Opening Round: ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. The Joker mystery entrant

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semi-finals Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Adam Cole

