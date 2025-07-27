Another team has punched their ticket to the semifinals of the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator tournament on this week’s episode of Collision.

Representing the Bang Bang Gang, Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn scored a win over Bryan Keith and Big Bill to advance. Their next opponents will be FTR in the semifinal round.

Elsewhere in the bracket, The Outrunners are set to battle The Young Bucks on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, while Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) will face The Gates of Agony in another quarterfinal matchup.

Darby Allin appeared on Discovery’s Shark Week special Caught! Sharks Strike Back, which aired this past Thursday. The broadcast drew 563,000 viewers and earned a 0.10 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Athena remains the reigning ROH Women’s World Champion after successfully defending her title on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. In the main event, the self-proclaimed Minion Overlord defeated Alex Windsor, landing a powerbomb on the floor followed by the O-Face in the ring to secure the victory.

This win marks her 30th successful title defense since capturing the championship on December 10, 2022. Athena has now held the belt for 956 days, inching closer to a monumental 1,000-day reign.

Following the match, Athena and Billie Starkz launched a post-match assault on Windsor — until Toni Storm rushed out to make the save.

The newly formed alliance of Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue are now going by the name of Triangle of Madness. The trio made their debut as a unit on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, picking up a dominant win over Mazzerati, Laynie Luck, and Rachael Ellering.

Following the match, Queen Aminata stormed the ring with a chair, looking to take on all three members in retaliation. The Triangle of Madness exited, but the chaos didn’t end there — Megan Bayne entered the ring and laid out Aminata with a powerbomb.

