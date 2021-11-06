AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s AEW Rampage from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

It was announced that Mark Henry will interview Adam Cole and John Silver before their singles match.

Khan has also announced Bryan Danielson vs. Anthony Bowens for tonight’s live Rampage episode.

Khan announced the match in response to Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed taunting him over their challenge for a match at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Khan said he will never step into the ring.

“While I’ll never step into the ring, The Acclaimed have antagonized me personally for months so I’ve cooked up a fun announcement regarding their status for #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT TONIGHT @ 10pm ET/9pm CT! You called ME a horrible boss? Consider this a wake-up call Anthony & Max,” Khan wrote earlier.

He later added, “TONIGHT on #AEWRampage, I’m booking one of the top singles wrestlers in @AEW vs. one of the top tag team wrestlers in #AEW + I must admit I may take some personal satisfaction from this. Am I a horrible boss Anthony? Or are you going to get your f’n head kicked in TONIGHT on TNT?”

Khan later wrote in another follow-up tweet, “I’m very excited for the wrestling on #AEWRampage Tonight but I’m also excited for the promos and where they might lead: @CMPunk + @MadKing1981 face-to-face, + can’t wait for @TheMarkHenry interview segment before TONIGHT’s John @SilverNumber1 vs. @AdamColePro match LIVE on TNT!”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Rampage and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10pm ET. Below are related tweets from Khan and The Acclaimed, plus the updated line-up:

* Adam Cole vs. John Silver with a pre-match interview by Mark Henry

* CM Punk and Eddie Kingston meet face-to-face in the ring after Kingston interrupted Punk’s interview with Tony Schiavone last week

* The Bunny vs. Red Velvet in a the final first round match of the TBS Title Tournament

* Bryan Danielson vs. Anthony Bowens

