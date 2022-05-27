Max Caster vs. Dante Martin is set for tonight’s live AEW Rampage episode.

AEW has not officially announced the match as of this writing, but a graphic for the bout was uploaded to AEW’s gallery for media assets. This will be the first Caster vs. Martin singles match since Caster’s win on the March 16, 2021 Elevation episode.

Tonight’s Rampage will air live from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, and has a special start time of 6:30pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Max Caster vs. Dante Martin

* AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky will receive his new title belt

* The Young Bucks will be in action against opponents to be announced

* Matt Sydal vs. Bryan Danielson with William Regal on commentary

* Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in the last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. The winner will face Britt Baker in the finals at Double Or Nothing

As a reminder, the Countdown To Double Or Nothing preview show will air on TNT tonight at 11:30pm ET or right after NHL Playoffs coverage ends.

