Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode was taped earlier this week at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas. You can click here for full spoilers.

Rampage will have a special start time of 7pm ET on TNT tonight. This is due to the NHL Playoffs airing at 8pm.

AEW has announced two new segments for tonight’s Rampage. There will be a segment with Hook and Danhausen, which will be a workout video as they prepare to face Tony Nese and Mark Sterling at Double Or Nothing on The Buy-In.

The other segment announced for tonight will see AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky demand the return of his title belt, which was stolen by Sammy Guevara last week.

AEW also announced that exclusive entrances for House of Black vs. 10, Evil Uno and Fuego Del Sol will begin airing on YouTube and Twitter at 6:55pm ET.

Below is the full line-up for tonight’s AEW Rampage:

* Hook and Danhausen train for Double Or Nothing

* AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky demands Sammy Guevara return his title belt

* Shawn Spears vs. “A Giant”

* House of Black vs. Evil Uno, 10, and Fuego Del Sol

* Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet in a quarter-finals match in The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal in the main event

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Rampage and join us at 7pm ET for full coverage.

