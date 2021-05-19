AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning and announced a new agreement with WarnerMedia.

The new agreement will see AEW Dynamite move to TBS in 2022.

It was also revealed that a new TV show, called AEW Rampage, will premiere on Friday nights at 10pm ET. The one-hour TNT show will premiere on Friday, August 13.

Rampage will move to TBS with Dynamite in 2022.

Khan also revealed that AEW will begin airing quarterly TV specials on TNT in 2022.

Khan noted that AEW has renegotiated their contract with TNT and TBS. More details will be announced soon as the WarnerMedia Upfronts are being held today, which explains the timing of Khan’s announcement. The 2019 Upfronts are when WarnerMedia presented AEW for the launch of Dynamite.

Stay tuned for updates on this breaking news story.

