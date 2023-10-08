Ricky Starks and Big Bill are your new AEW tag team champions.
The unlikely duo defeated FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) on this evening’s edition of Collision, ending the Top Guys’ second reign at 185 days. Starks and Bill put on a dominant performance and picked up the win after the Absolute One nailed Dax Harwood with a spear. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Big Bill just put Cash Wheeler through the announcer's table on the outside!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @starkmanjones | @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/d9nTEkZSwX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2023
AND NEW!
It was a valiant effort from FTR, but the numbers were too great for Dax Harwood as we have NEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions – Ricky Starks & Big Bill!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@starkmanjones | @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/YTm4IGEjyP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2023
“We are the real faces of Collision!”
Your NEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions, Ricky Starks & Big Bill, make a post-victory statement!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@starkmanjones | @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/7Hq8oSsjwJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2023
