Ricky Starks and Big Bill are your new AEW tag team champions.

The unlikely duo defeated FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) on this evening’s edition of Collision, ending the Top Guys’ second reign at 185 days. Starks and Bill put on a dominant performance and picked up the win after the Absolute One nailed Dax Harwood with a spear. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

AND NEW! It was a valiant effort from FTR, but the numbers were too great for Dax Harwood as we have NEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions – Ricky Starks & Big Bill! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@starkmanjones | @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/YTm4IGEjyP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2023

“We are the real faces of Collision!” Your NEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions, Ricky Starks & Big Bill, make a post-victory statement! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@starkmanjones | @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/7Hq8oSsjwJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2023

