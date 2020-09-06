On tonight’s AEW ALL OUT pay per view, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) defeated Kenny Omega and Hangman Page to become the new AEW tag team champions. The former WWE superstars picked up the win after hitting the spike piledriver onto Page.

This ended Page and Omega’s 280+ day reign as champions. Afterwards Omega walked out on Page, who was still laid out in the ring. The Best Bout Machine then demanded the Young Bucks leave the arena with him, a request that was denied.

Is this really the end of Omega & Hangman?#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/CkXxpiYnrp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020

The fall of the Elite continues. Full results to ALL OUT can be found here.