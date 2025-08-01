Thursday night’s episode of AEW Collision kicked off with Jon Moxley looking to confront Darby Allin over his interference at AEW All In: Texas. Moxley was furious that Allin descended from the rafters during the Texas Deathmatch main event between Moxley and Hangman Page.

Earlier in the week on Dynamite, Allin had launched himself off a balcony onto Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, escalating tensions with the Blackpool Combat Club.

On this week’s edition of AEW Collision, Moxley searched the arena for Allin, but the tables turned when Allin ambushed him from behind with a chloroform rag.

Later in the night, Allin dragged Moxley to a fire escape and attempted to throw him off just as a train passed below. Security intervened just in time, preventing a potentially deadly act.

Mercedes Mone is set to make her return to AEW next week’s episode of Dynamite.

Mone has been absent from AEW television since her loss to “Timeless” Toni Storm in an AEW Women’s Championship match at All In: Texas.

During her time away, Mone added to her growing legacy by capturing the PTW Women’s Title and the BestYa Women’s Title, earning her the nickname “Eight Belts” Mone.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* MJF vs. Mark Briscoe

* AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Semifinals: Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

* Mercedes Mone returns.

Dustin Rhodes brought back his classic WCW entrance theme, “The Natural,” on Thursday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

Rhodes originally used the theme during his first WCW run in the 1990s and had expressed interest in reclaiming it earlier this year. In February, he revealed he was working to acquire the rights to the iconic track. At the time, he said,

“I kind of just want to, I’ve come full circle and I want to be ‘The Natural.’ On my last match, I want my old theme from the WCW days. I’m trying to purchase the rights right now for it because it’s very memorable music,” he said at the time.

Kyle Fletcher captured the AEW TNT Championship on Thursday night’s episode of AEW Collision, defeating Dustin Rhodes in a street fight main event.

It was a blood-soaked battle, with Rhodes hitting a Canadian Destroyer through a table, donning a thumbtack-covered glove for the Iron Claw, and even pouring tacks down Fletcher’s tights before delivering a devastating Shattered Dreams.

