Sammy Guevara is your new AEW TNT Champion.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite main event saw Guevara defeat Miro to capture the strap. The show ended with a big celebration as other wrestlers joined Guevara in the ring. The crowd also went wild for the title change.

This is Guevara’s first title reign in AEW. Miro held the title for 136 days, winning it from Darby Allin back on the May 12 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots of tonight’s title change from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY:

.@sammyguevara throws his body at @ToBeMiro and they tumble to the outside – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/PlD7QAcVJI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2021

Spanish fly from the Spanish God @sammyguevara! Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/CnnhZka7oW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2021

History has been in Rochester on a very special night! @sammyguevara is the NEW TNT Champion! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LYnn52rxKo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 30, 2021

First time seeing AEW live and my favorite wrestlers won something well deserved good job @sammyguevara pic.twitter.com/G0BihFNNIJ — Ariohnna (@Ariohnna1) September 30, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. AW