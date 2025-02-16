Toni Storm is your new AEW Women’s Champion.

During the main event of this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Storm defeated Mariah May to capture the title. The finish came when May hit a Storm Zero, but as she went for another May Day, Storm escaped and got small package to pick up the “W.”

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

HOLY SHIT!!! TONI STORM WINS AND IS THE FIRST 4 TIME CHAMPION! #AEWGrandSlam #AEW pic.twitter.com/sAkNQgtEwJ — TalonWulf • タロン • ウルフ (@TalonWulf_) February 16, 2025

As the Glamour fades away, the only things that remain are… Timeless Toni Storm becomes the first four-time Women’s World Champion in AEW history to close out #AEWGrandSlam on TNT and @sportsonmax pic.twitter.com/Qfmr5DcljB — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 16, 2025

The win marks Storm’s fourth reign as AEW Women’s Champion. May’s reign comes to an end at 174 days.

During the opening match on this week’s episode of AEW Grand Slam: Australia, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay defeated the Don Callis Family’s Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. The finish came when Omega hit the One Winged Angel on Takeshita.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

We kick off Grand Slam Australia with The DREAM TEAM of The Aerial Assassin joining up with The Best Bout Machine! Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT & Max!@WillOspreay | @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/yfRBQZMpul — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2025

Brisbane is FIRED UP for the arrival of The Best Bout Machine – Kenny Omega! Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT & Max!@KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/oJwjPjlJKO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2025

Momo Watanabe was in attendance at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

Prior to Mercedes Mone successfully defending her AEW TBS Championship against Harley Cameron, Watanabe was shown sitting in the crowd. Mone gloated in front of Momo after her win.

Momo Watanabe is in the crowd in Brisbane watching the TBS Championship match between Mercedes Moné and Harley Cameron.#AEWGrandSlam #STARDOM pic.twitter.com/WdQ2kOGNwA — meraWRESTLING (@meraWRESTLING) February 16, 2025

Momo Watanabe applauded for Mercedes Moné after Moné retained her TBS Championship and Moné shoved her belt in Momo’s face.#AEWGrandSlam #STARDOM pic.twitter.com/JgrDNpcfW2 — meraWRESTLING (@meraWRESTLING) February 16, 2025

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Kenny Omega challenged Konosuke Takeshita to defend the AEW International Championship against him at AEW Revolution.

As of this writing, the match has not been confirmed.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay lay out challenges for AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher for #AEWRevolution! Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT & Max!@KennyOmegamanX | @WillOspreay | @takesoup | @KyleFletcherPro pic.twitter.com/9UVEywdveg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2025

Will Ospreay has also challenged Kyle Fletcher to a Steel Cage match at AEW Revolution.

That match has also not been confirmed at the time of this writing.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay lay out challenges for AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher for #AEWRevolution! Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT & Max!@KennyOmegamanX | @WillOspreay | @takesoup | @KyleFletcherPro pic.twitter.com/9UVEywdveg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2025

On this week’s episode of AEW Grand Slam: Australia themed episode of Collision, it was announced that the AEW Revolution International Championship series will begin on the February 19th episode of AEW Dynamite with a match featuring Roderick Strong facing off against Orange Cassidy.

The winner of that match will then go on to challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship on the February 26th episode of AEW Dynamite.

The winner of that match will go on to face Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution 2025.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Street Fight: Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW International Championship Series: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

* The Opps (Samoa Joe, HOOK, & Katsuyori Shibata) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, & Kip Sabian)

* MJF and Hangman Page face-to-face.