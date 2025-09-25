Tony Khan’s major announcement on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite delivered news that many fans have long anticipated, as the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship titles were officially introduced.

Khan opened by praising the AEW roster, emphasizing his pride in how strong the women’s division has become in 2025. He then declared, “I think that it’s time to introduce new championships into the division. This year, coming very soon, for the first time ever, we will crown the inaugural AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions. And with that, let’s take a look at the new championship belts. Renee, let’s show the fans that new gold.”

Renee Paquette proceeded to unveil the titles, which share a similar design to the men’s World Tag Team Championship belts.

Details regarding who will compete for the belts, how the first champions will be crowned, and when the tournament or matches will take place have yet to be confirmed. More information is expected soon.