New AEW World Champion & AEW Unified Champions Crowned, Jim Ross Returns To AEW, Mercedes Mone Suffers First AEW Loss

Jim Ross returned to the commentary booth at AEW All In: Texas, marking his first appearance since revealing in May that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

Following successful surgery that same month, Ross shared in June that the cancer was gone and he was feeling much better. He expressed a strong desire to be part of AEW All In, saying, “I’m tired of sitting at home. I’m excited about the opportunities that await. I am feeling better. My plan is to be in Dallas for the big event. You always want to be near or attached to the big events that the company you’re working for is promoting. I’m excited about the opportunity to get back in the saddle and kick some ass at some of these events. I’m feeling better. You never know about tomorrow. The cancer is gone, which I’m very happy to say. I’m blessed that my health has returned and I’m feeling pretty damn good.”

At All In: Texas, Ross was on commentary for two major matches – the AEW Unified Championship match between AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and AEW International Champion Kenny Omega, and the main event Texas Deathmatch featuring AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page.

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone suffered her first singles loss in AEW at All In: Texas, falling to AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm in a high-stakes title clash. Moné entered the bout with a 26-2 record, with both previous losses coming in tag team matches where Harley Cameron took the fall. Storm sealed the victory with an Avalanche Storm Zero from the top rope.

With the win, Storm retains the AEW Women’s World Championship and extends her historic fourth reign—the most of any woman in AEW. She’s now held the title for 147 days, having captured it at Grand Slam Australia on February 15.

Up next for Storm could be ROH Women’s Champion Athena, who earned a title opportunity by winning the Casino Gauntlet match earlier in the night.

Kazuchika Okada made history at AEW All In: Texas, becoming the first-ever AEW Unified Champion by defeating Kenny Omega in a high-stakes title match. Late in the bout, Omega countered a Rainmaker attempt with a surprise roll-up, but it only earned a two-count. Moments later, he couldn’t evade a second Rainmaker, which sealed the victory for Okada.

The match unified the AEW International and Continental Championships. While Okada now holds both titles, AEW officials have stated that each championship will continue to be defended independently during his reign. Okada will also have the option to appear with all three belts — his Continental title, the International title, and the new Unified Championship.

This marks Okada’s first reign as AEW International Champion, adding to his ongoing first reign as Continental Champion, which began on March 20, 2024. Omega’s first run as International Champion ends at 125 days, having won the belt at AEW Revolution on March 9.

In the main event of AEW All In: Texas, Hangman Page defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Championship.