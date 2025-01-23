We have new AEW World Tag Team Champions in the form of The Hurt Business.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) defeated Private Private to capture the gold.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

.@Sheltyb803 made Marq Quen spin dash in real life as the Hurt Syndicate look to take the AEW World Tag Titles LIVE on #AEWDynamite on TBS and @SportsonMax pic.twitter.com/6wZ9W2624g — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 23, 2025

The Hurt Syndicate's new single, "Throwing a Private Party, Stereo edition" may bring them Tag Team Gold#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS and @SportsonMax pic.twitter.com/aPnMUVT2IF — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 23, 2025

Business has picked up as The Hurt Syndicate of @FightBobby and @Sheltyb803 have shut down Private Party to become the new AEW World Tag Champions#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @SportsonMax and TBS pic.twitter.com/pVNmmCwF5S — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 23, 2025

Also on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita will be taking place at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

On January 21st, Anthony Bowens filed a trademark for “The Pride of Pro Wrestling.”

As many of you know, Bowens often refers to himself as “The Pride of AEW” on AEW television.

You can check out the official trademark description below:

And finally, prior to AEW Dynamite going live, Serpentico defeated former TNA wrestler Crazzy Steve in a dark match.