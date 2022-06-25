The Buy-In pre-show for Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will now feature three matches.

It was announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage that Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will face El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru on the Forbidden Door pre-show. There will be another tag team match on The Buy-In as QT Marshall and Aaron Solo face Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi.

It was previously announced that The Buy-In will feature eight-man tag team action with Max Caster and The Gunn Club vs. Team NJPW LA Dojo’s The DKC, Kevin Knight Alex Coughlin, and Yuya Uemura.

Forbidden Door is now a 12-bout card.

The inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will air this Sunday from the United Center in Chicago, IL. The Buy-In pre-show will air at 7pm ET, for free via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The main card will kick off at 8pm ET via Bleacher Report, the B/R App, InDemand through cable and satellite TV providers, select movie theaters in the United States, PPV.com in Canada, Sky Deutschland in Germany, NJPW World in Japan, and FITE TV for other international viewers.

Below is the current announced Forbidden Door line-up:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors (replacing the injured Tomohiro Ishii)

Fatal 4 Way for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title

Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole vs. Adam Page vs. Jay White (c)

Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)

Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

The Bullet Club (Hikuleo, El Phantasmo, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson)) vs. Dudes with Attitude (Darby Allin, Sting and Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi))

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

Zack Sabre Jr vs. TBA (mystery opponent hand-picked by Bryan Danielson)

The Buy-In Pre-show

Max Caster and The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) vs. Team NJPW Dojo (Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC, Kevin Knight)

The Buy-In Pre-show

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

The Buy-In Pre-show

QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi

