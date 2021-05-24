The official WWE 2K Dev Twitter account released some behind-the-scenes footage earlier today of the motion-capture work done for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game, which is set to feature a number of new in-ring maneuvers.

One of the wrestlers who worked the mo-cap for the studio was former WWE star Lio Rush, who too to Twitter himself to comment on what a good day he had working on the project. He writes, “The moves in this game is going to be insane. P.S this was incredibly fun.”

Check out the footage and Rush’s tweet below.