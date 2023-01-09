The newest episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series “Being The Elite” is now online. The description for this week’s show reads, “Brandon travels alone, AEW tours the Nintendo facility, and Dark Order begin recruitment training.” The Elite will be facing Death Triangle in a Ladder Match for the AEW Trios titles on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Matt Hardy took to Twitter to hype up this evening’s Dark: Elevation. The Broken One writes, “The Hardy Party will be in action tonight on #AEWDarkElevation.. Don’t miss it!”