Bron Breakker and Roman Reigns have emerged as the betting favorites to hand Oba Femi his next loss in WWE.

MyBookie has released a new set of betting odds on which WWE Superstar will be the next to successfully pin or submit the reigning King of the Ring winner.

Breakker currently leads the field at -110, followed closely by Reigns at +100. Drew McIntyre sits in third at +400, while Cody Rhodes (+600) and GUNTHER (+800) round out the top five.

The full list of betting odds is as follows:

* Bron Breakker: -110

* Roman Reigns: +100

* Drew McIntyre: +400

* Cody Rhodes: +600

* GUNTHER: +800

* Bronson Reed: +1000

* CM Punk: +1200

* Jacob Fatu: +1400

* Seth Rollins: +1600

* Royce Keys: +1800

* Randy Orton: +1800

* Damian Priest: +2200

* LA Knight: +2500

* Danhausen: +3000

Femi has been one of WWE’s most protected stars in recent memory, with his last televised defeat coming against Brock Lesnar at Clash in Italy.

Before that, Femi had not suffered a loss since his time in WWE NXT, where he was defeated by Ricky Saints in an NXT Championship match at No Mercy.

The odds reflect betting expectations rather than confirmed WWE creative plans.