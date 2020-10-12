– As noted, “Miz & Mrs.” will return to the USA Network with the rest of season two on Thursday, November 12. These episodes will follow The Miz and Maryse as they expand their family and their careers. Below is a new video promo for the return:

– A new book on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be released next year. The book is appropriately being released on March 16, 2021 (3/16) and will feature 316 pages. It will be titled, “Austin 3:16 – 316 Facts & Stories About Stone Cold Steve Austin.”

ECW Press is releasing the book and Michael McAvennie is the author. The following promotional material was issued for the book today:

Austin 3:16 is a book about Stone Cold Steve Austin. What? I said STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN! What? Stone Cold is the toughest S.O.B. ever to lace up a pair of boots. What? He’d flip you the bird … What? … stomp a mudhole in you … What? … and walk it dry. What? Austin embodied WWE’s Attitude Era the moment he won the 1996 King of the Ring tournament … What? … and quoted iconic scripture on his opponent: “Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ass!” What? Austin 3:16 celebrates the six-time WWE Champion’s finest moments in the ring and on the microphone … What? … and crashes other WWE Superstars’ in-ring revelries while behind the wheel of a beer truck … What? … a Zamboni … What? … and a monster truck. What? This book collects 316 Stone Cold facts, figures and catchphrases that uncover little known facets about the Texas Rattlesnake … What? … including how he got into sports entertainment … What? … came up with the “Stone Cold” moniker … What? … what he really thinks of longtime adversaries Mr. McMahon, The Rock, and Bret “Hit Man” Hart … What? … and why he has the WWE Universe shouting “What?” all the time. What? Bottom line: Austin 3:16 says it all … What? … BECAUSE STONE COLD SAID SO!

