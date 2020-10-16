According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is working on a new documentary that chronicles the career of Davey Boy Smith, better known as the British Bulldog.

The report notes that a WWE representative recently attended GCW’s Bloodsport event over the weekend to film footage for the documentary, where Bulldog’s son, Davey Boy Smith Jr., competed against IMPACT’s Josh Alexander.

Bulldog passed away in 2002 at the young age of 39, and was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. The ceremony was unable to take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His career included reigns as Intercontinental, European, Hardcore, and tag team champion.

