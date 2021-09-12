WWE recently filed to trademark the term, “EAT SLEEP CONQUER REPEAT” with the United States Patent and Trademark office, a phrase that is associated with former WWE champion and top company superstar, Brock Lesnar. The filing was made on July 19th Read a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.

Mark For: EAT SLEEP CONQUER REPEAT™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.

Lesnar returned at the conclusion of last month’s SummerSlam pay per view, facing off with now Universal champion Roman Reigns. He had not been seen since his loss to Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36.