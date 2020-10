Below is the latest WWE NXT UK No Filter episode from BT Sport, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the recent Match of the Year candidate between Ilja Dragunov and NXT UK Champion WALTER.

The video also features exclusive backstage interviews, a look at the recent NXT UK 007 photo shoot, the NXT UK roster exploring London, visiting the new Spurs stadium, and more.

